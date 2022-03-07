PRINCETON, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CobbleStone Software today announced that its user-friendly contract lifecycle management (CLM) software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight – is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. CobbleStone Contract Insight integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and equips customers with enhanced contract lifecycle management, contract intake, legal review, and more on an AI-powered CLM platform.
"Our platform's integration with SAP S/4HANA can support CobbleStone customers and users of SAP technologies with a world-class solution for legal operations, digital transformation, contract lifecycle management, contract review, and more on a leading platform backed by contract intelligence," states Mark Nastasi, President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
CobbleStone Contract Insight's availability on SAP Store not only offers healthcare, government, legal, and other leading professionals with a better solution set – it also enables clients to access a deep network of SAP partners and system integration resources worldwide.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
CobbleStone Software is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About CobbleStone:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract management software, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, IntelliSign® eSignatures, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
