PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software today announced that TrustRadius has recognized CobbleStone with the 2021 Tech Cares Award. This award – the second annual Tech Cares Award – celebrates organizations that have gone above and beyond to deliver strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
CobbleStone Software is a highly acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions. CobbleStone's enterprise contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – has been trusted by thousands of users in a vast array of industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and continues to innovate with an embrace of digital transformation.
The Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius is another of many testaments to CobbleStone's dedication to corporate social responsibility initiatives. Some CobbleStone CSR initiatives include:
> CobbleStone's fundraising for Lindenwold Animal Adoption Center.
> CobbleStone's sponsorship of EnviroOne for reducing poverty and sustainably improving human development.
> CobbleStone's commitment to environmental sustainability with a pledge to follow EPA Energy Star general guidance.
> & Many More!
In order to be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, nominated organizations had to be B2B technology organizations that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to select an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. The TrustRadius research team thoroughly vetted all nominations.
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to announce that we have earned a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius for an exceptional display of corporate social responsibility (CSR)," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President at CobbleStone Software.
"It's inspiring to see the broader tech community strive to make the world better. We are excited to be a part of a mission that transcends our industry in an attempt to make our collective world a better place. We pledge to continue with steadfast adherence to our CobbleStone Software mission to strive for charity and kindness."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and allows vendors to tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
