PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to promote its newest offering in the CobbleStone University Video Library – The End-User Training Series. The series is a course of videos detailing basic system usage and functionality.
The End-User Training Series is segmented into six feature-based videos listed below:
1. Login & Basic Navigation
2. Counterparty Management
3. Request Records
To see #4-6 and learn more about these primary "front-end" system features, click here.
"We are excited to release our End-User Training Video Series to assist new and existing day-to-day users of CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This series serves as yet another example of CobbleStone's dedication to creating a smooth learning experience for contract management software users."
To read more about The End-User Training Series, click here.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.
