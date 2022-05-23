CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to promote its newest offering in the CobbleStone University Video Library – The End-User Training Series. The series is a course of videos detailing fundamental system usage and functionality.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to promote its newest offering in the CobbleStone University Video Library – The End-User Training Series. The series is a course of videos detailing basic system usage and functionality.

The End-User Training Series is segmented into six feature-based videos listed below:

1.    Login & Basic Navigation

2.    Counterparty Management

3.    Request Records

To see #4-6 and learn more about these primary "front-end" system features, click here.

"We are excited to release our End-User Training Video Series to assist new and existing day-to-day users of CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This series serves as yet another example of CobbleStone's dedication to creating a smooth learning experience for contract management software users."

To read more about The End-User Training Series, click here.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Camryn Wolk, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE CobbleStone Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.