PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce that they have launched a European regional data center. This launch serves as yet another enhancement to the company's offering of their award-winning source-to-contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight.
CobbleStone Software is a long-trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software solutions that has been selected for over 20 years by thousands of organizations from a wide variety of industries within both the public and private sectors.
The option for CobbleStone clients to leverage a regional data center will help EU- and UK-based customers feel more confident and secure in their local data hosting environments and regulatory data compliance obligations. New eligible clients can leverage the EU data center upon request while existing clients can contact CobbleStone Software to migrate if preferred.
This data center launch is one of many testaments to the fact that CobbleStone prioritizes clients' data security. Others include their SOC 1 compliance attestation, their SOC 2 compliance attestation, and their offering of a secure document and data repository for relevant processes.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled about the launch of our European regional data center," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Our ability to provide our CobbleStone family in Europe with increased security and confidence in their local hosting environments serves as yet another example of CobbleStone's steadfast dedication to clients' security, flexibility, and ease-of-use."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:
> YouTube
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software