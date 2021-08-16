PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – streamlines online document editing with the CobbleStone Contract Insight® online document editing tool.
CobbleStone Software is a long-trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software solutions that has been selected for over 20 years by thousands of organizations from a vast variety of industries within both the public and private sectors.
CobbleStone Software's online document editing tool simplifies the process of editing and sharing documents online. With seamless and low-friction online document editing, CobbleStone Contract Insight allows users to easily:
- create new documents straight from a user-friendly CobbleStone record information page.
- import new documents straight into a CobbleStone record information page.
- seamlessly edit existing documents straight from a CobbleStone record information page with essentially no friction.
Users can enjoy familiar word processing functionality to edit and manage documents from both MS Word and PDF formats. While editing documents, users can easily include clauses from their organizations' pre-approved clause libraries with a built-in clause tool.
Once documents are saved, the document files can automatically be attached to corresponding CobbleStone record information pages. Subsequent edits and saves to the documents can be attached as new versions - enhancing version tracking and audit trail management for future-minded document collaboration.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to share our online document editing innovations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Our user-friendly online document editing tool has the power to positively transform the way our users create, edit, and collaborate on crucial source-to-contract management documents online – all with familiar word processing tools. Our mission at CobbleStone has always been to simplify, centralize, and streamline the contract management processes of our loyal userbase with future-minded legal technology – and this convenient tool directly supports that mission."
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and elevated scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
