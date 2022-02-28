PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software is excited to announce that it has been named among the 12 best contract management software providers of 2022 by Recruiters Lineup. Recruiters Lineup is a leading recruitment search platform. Their list of the 12 best contract management software providers of 2022 is intended to assist business professionals in streamlining legal operations such as contract data extraction, contract repository management, contract risk management, and much more.
CobbleStone Software's flagship enterprise contract lifecycle management software solution - CobbleStone Contract Insight® - was highlighted in this list for being selected by thousands of legal, contract administration, and procurement professionals from various industries.
The report correctly notes that CobbleStone Contract Insight is "backed by artificial intelligence" and machine learning and can "automate and streamline" the contract lifecycle with "user-friendly features and administration." CobbleStone Contract Insight's proprietary contract artificial intelligence engine – VISDOM AI® - can centrally streamline contract data extraction, contract data field mapping, intelligent clause management, risk mitigation, and so much more.
The listing also notes that organizations can "take the stress out of contracts with easier searching, reporting, workflow, approvals, contract authoring, compliance, and much more." CobbleStone Contract Insight can help organizations oversee the stages of the contract lifecycle with an expedited process, shorter contract lifecycle times, increased revenue, decreased risk, and robust contract analytics capabilities.
"We are excited to be named among the 12 best contract management software providers of 2022 for the user-friendliness and configurability of our flagship CLM solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This recognition serves as yet another of the many testaments to CobbleStone's positive reception among various business professionals for its centralized functionality for organizations' contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing needs."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
