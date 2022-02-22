PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, recognized as a contract lifecycle management software leader by Forrester Research Inc., is pleased to announce its new integration with the Unanet Connect platform. The CobbleStone Contract Insight® CLM now offers integration with Unanet ERP, giving government contractors (GovCons) an integrated solution. This integration furthers CobbleStone's offering of leading-edge contract management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions to Unanet software users.
CobbleStone Software offers future-minded and industry-leading enterprise contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions that have been trusted by thousands of public and private organizations from many industries.
CobbleStone's integration with Unanet ERP allows CobbleStone and Unanet users to take advantage of leading solution providers for their contract lifecycle management and enterprise resource planning for streamlined information technology processes. Centralizing CLM and ERP platforms can expedite processes, reduce risk, increase process-flow efficacy, and increase return on investment.
Unanet Connect is an open ecosystem of tools and applications that seamlessly integrates with Unanet's ERP and CRM, allowing businesses to customize their experience. Unanet Connect goes beyond APIs and creates the only platform that automates business processes by integrating Unanet with over 100 best-in-class applications.
To learn more about CobbleStone Software's partnership with Unanet, click here.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to expand our partnership network with Unanet," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"Our partnership with Unanet expands our market reach by providing Unanet ERP users the opportunity to seamlessly connect contract and procurement processes with CobbleStone Contract Insight® - our industry-leading and user-friendly source-to-contract management software - that can grow with their organizations' needs."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract management software whose flagship CLM software – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing process while offering seamless integration, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue and cost management, detailed indexing and searching, vendor and client ratings, document version control, configurable contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1, SOC 2, and Privacy Shield compliant for optimized security.
