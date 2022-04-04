CobbleStone Software – a Leader in CLM software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce its reseller and service partnership with Wilson Technology, Inc.– a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) that works with public-sector and healthcare organizations to digitally transform organizational processes, including contract lifecycle management.
PRINCETON, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in CLM software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce its reseller and service partnership with Wilson Technology, Inc.– a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) that works with public-sector and healthcare organizations to digitally transform organizational processes, including contract lifecycle management.
The partnership with Wilson Technology, Inc. further expands CobbleStone's partner network by offering Wilson Technology, Inc. clients a highly configurable, flexible, and highly-scalable source-to-contract lifecycle management software to automate CLM processes within varietal industries – such as government agencies, including public education institutions, and healthcare organizations. Considering CobbleStone Contract Insight® can be offered as a cloud-based or deployed solution that can scale with organizations' needs, Wilson Technology, Inc. can offer clients robust source-to-contract lifecycle management tools configured to unique organization needs with help from CobbleStone.
Wilson Technology, Inc. describes itself as follows.
"Wilson Technology is a leading provider of robust technology solutions to modern enterprises. We help modern enterprises utilize technology to stay at the top of their game."
To learn more about Wilson Technology, Inc., click here.
"We are excited to expand our reseller partner network with Wilson Technology, Inc.," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President and founder of CobbleStone Software.
"Our partnership with Wilson Technology, Inc., a disadvantaged business enterprise, offers more organizations – including government and healthcare clients – access to our world-class contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions in achieving scalable source-to-contract lifecycle management success."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
