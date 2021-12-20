PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in CLM software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce its partnership with Win Solutions Pvt Ltd for increased international CLM software expansion within the Republic of Maldives and its surrounding nations.
CobbleStone Software is a highly acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions. CobbleStone Contract Insight® – CobbleStone's enterprise contract management software platform – remains a trusted solution for thousands of users in a variety of industries within public and private sectors for over 20 years - as it continually embraces future-minded digital transformation for contract process-flow success. CobbleStone's partnership with Win Solutions Pvt Ltd benefits Maldivians and citizens from surrounding nations by providing a local resource from the Republic of the Maldives that can effectively coordinate CobbleStone's robust CLM software services.
Win Solutions Pvt Ltd describes itself as follows.
"Win Solutions Pvt Ltd is an information technology company in the Maldives providing a portfolio of IT services, software, and technology that solves critical problems for clients. We specialize in helping clients secure their operations, increase the efficiency and utilization of their information technology resources, enhance support to their end-users, and modernize their enterprise applications. To provide these services and solutions, we bring together offerings and capabilities in technology services, systems integration and consulting services, infrastructure services, and maintenance services."
"We at CobbleStone Software are pleased to expand our international partner network with Win Solutions Pvt Ltd," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"We are excited to partner with Win Solutions Pvt Ltd in offering our world-class contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software solutions within the Republic of Maldives and its surrounding nations for expansive global reach."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
