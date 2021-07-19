PRINCETON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a trusted contract management software solution, is pleased to announce that Gartner has acknowledged its leading contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight® - amongst the top half of vendors for all use cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management.* This year, 13 vendors were evaluated by research and advisory firm Gartner and CobbleStone ranked among the top across all four use cases identified in the CLM analysis: Procurement, Sales, Legal, and Enterprise.
This, the second Critical Capabilities report for contract life cycle management delivered by Gartner, is a vital companion to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. The 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities report offers more in-depth analysis into each software provider's products and services to determine which are among the best for the most common use cases.
For its analysis of CLM software, Gartner identified the aforementioned four use cases—Procurement, Sales, Legal, and Enterprise—with 12 critical capabilities. CobbleStone Software scored consistently among the top half of vendors for all use cases.
Gartner states within the report, "Contract life cycle management (CLM) continues to be a high priority technology investment for midsize and large enterprise organizations. Gartner experienced a 40% increase in CLM inquiry volume in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic." Gartner continues, "Application leaders responsible for CLM can use this research to differentiate between vendor capabilities and shortlist vendors most suitable for their organizational needs."
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to be ranked among the top half of vendors in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"The importance of contract lifecycle management software grows evermore illuminated – as it continues to help businesses across industries within the public and private sectors to streamline their processes, increase revenue, and decrease risk. We feel that our highly configurable, seamlessly integrated contract lifecycle management software solution – as well as our dedication to our clients' needs – will continue to drive contract lifecycle management processes into the future and ensure the CLM success of our loyal customers."
CobbleStone is dedicated to continuously educating clients and the general public about the most recent news and trends in contract management and procurement. Contract management and procurement professionals worldwide are encouraged to subscribe to and read CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog and subscribe to CobbleStone's YouTube Channel.
Contact CobbleStone to book a free demo and obtain pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.
CobbleStone Software has been a pioneer in enterprise contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions offer contract management, vendor tracking, configurable email notifications, calendar alerts, contract workflow management, contract negotiations, robust security options, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text searching and indexing, vendor/client rating and scoring, document version control, custom report designer, electronic signatures, digital signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Contract Lifestyle Management," by Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton, Marko Sillanpaa, Jim Murphy, 14 June 2021.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, (866) 330-0056, Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software