PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Contract Approval criterion within Forrester Research, Inc.'s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.
CobbleStone believes that its rating of 5 out 5 in the Contract Approval criterion by Forrester attests to its robust electronic approval features within its industry leading CLM software solution that can help its thousands of users expedite the contract approval process efficiently and effectively.
Forrester states the following regarding the 5 out of 5 rating that a vendor receives in the Contract Approval criterion:
"5 = The product has superior capabilities relative to others included in this evaluation, with full support for all identified features for contract approval plus AI-based risk-scoring of deviations from standard language that includes third-party risk data."
CobbleStone Software believes that its leading CLM software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight® - received the highest score possible in Forrester's Contract Approval criterion for its highly configurable automated electronic approval workflow features and robust artificial intelligence that can yield a highly streamlined contract approval process. CobbleStone users can configure automated approval workflows with the help of email alerts and system notifications – helping streamline internal and external contract approvals. Moreover, CobbleStone's proprietary artificial intelligence engine with machine learning - VISDOM® AI - can support risk identification, including assessing questionable language, for optimized contract compliance and risk management.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to receive the highest score possible in Forrester Research, Inc.'s Contract Approval criterion within The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. We are consistently finding new ways to increase our electronic approval features to help further streamline our clients' contract approval processes. What we believe to be this highly-ranked area of distinction further strengthens, in our opinion, why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone as a Leader in CLM software," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
With CobbleStone's thousands of software users, robust electronic contract approval tools, and industry-leading artificial intelligence, we feel it's no wonder why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight with the highest score possible in Forrester's Contract Approval criterion."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
