PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Scalability and Security criterion within Forrester Research, Inc.'s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.
CobbleStone® believes that its rating of 5 out 5 in the Scalability and Security criterion by Forrester attests to its high adaptability as a CLM solution that can seamlessly evolve with its clients' needs and exemplifies its unparalleled dedication to its software's security as a provider and as a service.
Forrester states the following regarding the 5 out of 5 rating that CobbleStone Software received in the Scalability and Security criterion:
"5 = Superior capabilities relative to others included in this [CLM] Wave evaluation as the product can support thousands of users and 100,000s of contracts, using multiple data centers, with multiple security certifications, and support for all listed security functions."
CobbleStone Software believes that its leading contract lifecycle management software suite -CobbleStone Contract Insight® - received the highest score possible in Forrester's Scalability and Security criterion for its flexible contract software solution's smooth migration path. CobbleStone Contract Insight seamlessly scales and evolves per clients' contract management needs while CobbleStone consistently maintains and acquires security credentials as a software provider and as a service.
CobbleStone Contract Insight offers the following contract software editions and mission-critical add-on modules for unparalleled scalability.
> COBBLESTONE CONTRACT INSIGHT ENTERPRISE EDITION is an end-to-end enterprise-level, user-friendly, and web-enabled contract management system.
> COBBLESTONE CONTRACT INSIGHT EXPRESS EDITION is a web-enabled contract management software with plans starting as low as $59 per month per user.
> COBBLESTONE CONTRACT INSIGHT WORKGROUP EDITION is a web-enabled and deployed CLM software solution that can be hosted on an organization's private server that readily offers mission-critical contract management software tools for use upon installation.
> COBBLESTONE CONTRACT INSIGHT OPTIONAL MODULES include IntelliSign®, Document Collaboration, eProcurement, eSourcing, Vendor Management, Purchase Order Management, Database Integration Management, and others.
CobbleStone Software as a service and provider retains the following credentials for paramount security.
> SOC 1
> SOC 2
> And Others
CobbleStone Software prides itself in its expertly analyzed scalability and security, garnering the highest score possible in Forrester's evaluation.
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to receive the highest score possible in Forrester Research, Inc.'s Scalability and Security criterion within The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. We are steadfastly finding new ways to increase our scalability features and garner new credentials in increasing CobbleStone's security. What we consider to be this important area of elite distinction further strengthens, in our opinion, why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone as a Leader in CLM software," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
With CobbleStone's thousands of software users, hundreds of thousand contracts supported, and many security credentials, it's no wonder why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight with the highest score possible in Forrester's Scalability and Security criterion."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:
> YouTube
Media Contact
Joshua Hansen, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software