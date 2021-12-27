PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in CLM software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce its recognition by 99Firms as a best contract management software provider in a review of its user-friendly contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Software is a broadly acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, eProcurement, eSourcing, and vendor management software. CobbleStone Contract Insight continues to be a trusted CLM solution for thousands of users in a vast array of industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting - as CobbleStone continually embraces future-minded legal operations digital transformation. In their review, 99Firms recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight for its:
- user-friendly interface.
- proprietary data extraction tool - VISDOM® AI and machine learning.
- robust configuration and flexibility.
- native electronic signature and digital signature tool – IntelliSign®.
- impressive selection of third-party integrations.
- availability as a SaaS (web-enabled) or on-premise (deployed) solution.
99Firms describes CobbleStone as such:
"CobbleStone leaves spreadsheet-based contract management in the past. Not only that, but it also gives its competitors some food for thought by offering an intuitive AI-based solution with automated workflows, contract templates, and a variety of third-party integrations. The company's product offering doesn't end there; the CobbleStone contract management system also offers one of the best procurement solutions…according to users, [CobbleStone Contract Insight] brings contract management to the next level."
"We at CobbleStone are honored to receive a strong review by 99Firms' celebrated, research-based evaluation team," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"99Firms' analysis serves as yet another validating testament to what sets CobbleStone Contract Insight apart from the rest – with high usability, proprietary mission-critical tools, robust configuration, seamless third-party integrations, flexible deployment options, and much more."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
