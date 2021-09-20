PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is delighted to announce that they have been recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management by G2 for the success of their award-winning source-to-contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software that has been trusted for over 20 years by thousands of industries within the public and private sectors. CobbleStone Contract Insight has been recognized and celebrated for many years – and by many different leading organizations – as a visionary forerunner in source-to-contract management software processes.
G2's recognition of CobbleStone Software as a High Performer in CLM serves as yet another testament to the user-friendliness, flexibility, scalability, and security of CobbleStone Contract Insight.
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to be recognized by G2 as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management, " says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"It is clear to see from the plethora of positive reviews on G2's review platform that we at CobbleStone provide our vast population of users with an industry-leading contract lifecycle management experience to easily address their ranging needs on a centralized and easy-to-adopt platform."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
