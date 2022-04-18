CobbleStone Software is excited to announce its recognition as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by G2 for their award-winning contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
PRINCETON, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to announce its recognition as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by G2 for their award-winning contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
G2 has helped over 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2's recognition of CobbleStone as a High Performer in contract lifecycle management serves as one of many testaments to the user-friendliness configurability, and flexibility of CobbleStone Contract Insight.
CobbleStone Software has always had a focus on the client experience. With ever-increasingly user-friendly features, powerful connectors and integrations, leading security attestations, data centers around the globe, and readily-available training and support opportunities – CobbleStone has proven its prioritization of its users in a variety of ways. CobbleStone feels that these are just some of the reasons for its recognition by G2 as a High Performer in CLM.
"We at CobbleStone are excited to be recognized by G2 as a High Performer in CLM," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"The abundance of positive reviews on G2's platform is just one of many attestations to CobbleStone's dedicated mission of providing our vast array of users around the globe with the latest contract lifecycle management tools to embrace more centralized, easy-to-adopt, and low-friction contracting processes."
To learn more about CobbleStone's recognition as a High Performer in the G2 Spring 2022 Reports, click here.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
