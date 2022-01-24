PRINCETON, N.J., Jan.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software solutions according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce they have been recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management in a G2 Winter 2022 report – which identifies CobbleStone's award-winning source-to-contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated and acclaimed leader in contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software that has been selected and trusted for over 20 years and counting by professionals in many industries within the public and private sectors.
G2 is the world's most trusted and largest software marketplace, helping 60 million users every year make more informed software decisions based on authentic business peer reviews. Thousands of organizations partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise's high customer Satisfaction scores played a part in being named a High Performer product. 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 100% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise at a rate of 94%. G2's recognition of CobbleStone as a High Performer in contract lifecycle management in their Winter 2022 report serves as yet another testament to the robust configuration options, user-friendliness, scalability, and security of CobbleStone Contract Insight.
"We at CobbleStone® are honored to be recognized by G2 as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management in their winter 2022 report, "says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"It is clear to see from the abundance of positive reviews on G2's platform that we provide our many users with an industry-leading contract lifecycle management experience to easily tackle their ranging needs on a centralized and easy-to-adopt CLM platform."
