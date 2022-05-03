CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software and vendor management software provider – is excited to announce its recognition as a High Performer in Vendor Management Software in the G2 Spring 2022 Report for its industry-leading platform: CobbleStone Vendor Management Software.
PRINCETON, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software and vendor management software provider – is excited to announce its recognition as a High Performer in Vendor Management Software in the G2 Spring 2022 Report for its industry-leading platform: CobbleStone Vendor Management Software.
G2 helps millions of organizations make smarter enterprise software purchase decisions based on verified user reviews. G2's recognition of CobbleStone Vendor Management Software as a High Performer serves as a strong testament to CobbleStone Contract Insight's seamless unification of vendor management and contract lifecycle management software features for streamlined efficiency. CobbleStone Vendor Management Software can help organizations supercharge vendor management with in-demand features such as:
> Vendor Selection & Registration
> Vendor Surveys & Questionnaires
> Vendor Ratings & Scorecards
> Vendor Performance Assessments
> Contract Drafting
> Milestone Monitoring
> Compliance Tracking
> Budget Adherence
Organizations can virtually ensure vendors, assets, and services comply with their agreed-upon expectations - including budget parameters - until vendor contracts require renewal.
"We are honored by G2's recognition of CobbleStone Vendor Management Software as a High Performer in their Spring 2022 reports, which further supplements our array of glowing reviews from valued clients," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We are proud to offer industry-leading vendor management software that helps our clients streamline vendor registration and collaboration, manage vendor risk, track vendors, and integrate contract lifecycle management – all within a highly configurable and centralized system."
To learn more about G2's recognition of CobbleStone Vendor Management Software as a High performer in its Spring 2022 reports, click here.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Media Contact
Joshua Hansen, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software