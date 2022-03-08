PRINCETON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is recognized as a Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal – a subsidiary of ALM Media, LLC. Such a prestigious recognition by The National Law Journal attests to CobbleStone Contract Insight®'s proven mission-critical support of legal counsel's contract lifecycle management processes in a variety of industries – including healthcare, government, education, finance, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and manufacturing.
"We are proud to spotlight a handful of companies and products that are truly agents of change…Our goal was to capture a collection of companies that are using innovation to help ease the daily tasks taken on by law firms and legal departments," says Keith Edwards, Vice President, Legal Market Leader of ALM Media, LLC.
CobbleStone Contract Insight's future-minded legal technology features include:
- Highly configurable and automated contract workflows for efficient legal routing.
- VISDOM® AI with machine learning for robust risk management.
- IntelliSign® eSignature software for speedy contract document signing.
- An OFAC search graphical tool for detailed compliance oversight.
- a mobile app for on-the-go contract lifecycle management flexibility.
- And More!
"We are excited to receive the honor of Legal Tech Trailblazer by The National Law Journal, as such a recognition further establishes CobbleStone Contract Insight® as a leading CLM software solution that continues to serve the mission-critical legal technology needs of our clients," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"With CobbleStone's thousands of legal software users, many including in-house counsel, we are proud to offer highly-configurable and scalable contract lifecycle management software that can match the demanding CLM needs of the present while anticipating the legal technology needs of the future."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
