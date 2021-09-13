PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading CLM software provider recognized as a contract lifecycle management software Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce its recognition as a top pick in Digital.com's review, The Best Contract Lifecycle Management Software of 2021. Digital.com is a web publication that assists business leaders in finding the best tools to take their business into the future by providing reviews of the best products, services, and software solutions for their ranging needs.
CobbleStone Software's award-winning AI-based contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software platform is trusted by organizations of all sizes around the world. CobbleStone Software offers an extensive and ever-growing collection of user-friendly source-to-contract lifecycle management software tools for organizations in myriad industries, including legal, government, education, healthcare, pharma/bio, supply chain, BFSI, and so many more.
Digital.com's recognition of CobbleStone Software among the most excellent contract lifecycle management software providers of 2021 results from more than 40 hours of research on over 175 CLM software providers from across the world. The reviews are meant to guide organizations in finding the best contract lifecycle management software platforms for their needs. Of the 175+ contract lifecycle management software provider's examined, CobbleStone was among the very top six solutions recognized by Digital.com
CobbleStone's longstanding mission has been to furnish organizations with the most user-friendly, low-friction, effortlessly scaled, and cost-effective contract lifecycle management software solution – saving time, decreasing contract lifecycle bottlenecks, and boosting compliance, accountability, and productivity.
"We at CobbleStone Software are proud to be acknowledged in Digital.com's Best Contract Lifecycle Management Software of 2021," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This recognition serves as yet another attestation to the widespread success of our trusted, scalable, and user-friendly contract lifecycle management software suite. CobbleStone Contract Insight® equips small, medium, and large businesses alike with the most robust tools to positively transform their contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes – embracing digital transformation to push legal operations further into the future."
Read Digital.com's The Best Contract Lifecycle Management Software of 2021 here.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract lifecycle management software whose flagship CLM solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract lifecycle management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing process while offering seamless integration, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract lifecycle management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
