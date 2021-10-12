PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a trusted contract management software solution, is pleased to announce that Gartner acknowledged CobbleStone as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2021 for Contract Lifecycle Management solutions.*
Gartner states the use of the Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2021 as follows:
"Application leaders modernizing their organization's procurement and sourcing processes can use this Hype Cycle to understand the maturity and benefits of a range of technologies. It will also help them justify and prioritize investments in core applications versus emerging and innovative solutions."
"This Hype Cycle includes a variety of solutions that differ in terms of adoption, maturity and benefit. Organizations looking for operational advantages need to balance investments that offer short-term incremental improvements with those that offer high and even transformational benefits in the longer term. This Hype Cycle includes multiple high-impact technologies that are increasing in maturity, which are great for organizations looking to avoid risk."
CobbleStone Software was recognized among CLM software vendors in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2021. Such recognition adds to CobbleStone's previous acknowledgment in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities report earlier this year.
Gartner states the business impact of CLM software as follows:
"CLM appeals to companies of all sizes in all industries. Implementing it can lead to significant improvements in revenue management, cost savings, and efficiency. Understanding and automating CLM can also limit an organization's liability and increase its compliance with legal requirements. When no CLM solution is in place, it is not uncommon for stakeholders to spend significant time determining which terms and pricing arrangements are current."
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to be recognized among CLM software vendors in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2021 report," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We believe, such recognition from Gartnerfurther establishes CobbleStone Contract Insight CLM software with robust, integrated eSourcing and eProcurement software features as a go-to industry-leading enterprise software solution for virtually any organization."
*Gartner "Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2021," by Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, 10 August 2021.
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
