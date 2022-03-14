PRINCETON, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Corporate Counsel Business Journal's (CCBJ) 2022 Directory of Leading Legal Technology and Project Management Solutions for its acclaimed legal contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CCBJ offers the world's leading corporate law departments insights on risk management, innovation, and leadership. Such a substantial recognition by the CCBJ community serves as yet another testament to CobbleStone's leading-edge legal contract lifecycle management tools for general counsel, corporate attorneys, in-house and outside counsel, paralegals, and other leading legal professionals in a myriad of different industries.
CobbleStone Contract Insight's future-minded legal contract lifecycle management tools include:
> intelligent workflow automation.
> proprietary VISDOM AI® contract artificial intelligence for contract data extraction, intelligent machine learning, and more.
> streamlined contract authoring - which includes seamless clause and template merging from organization's pre-approved clause libraries.
> native online concurrent document editing and seamless connectors with MS Office 365 and Google Workspace for streamlined contract redlining and collaboration.
> robust contract authoring and negotiations with PC Helper App connectors for MS Word and MS Outlook.
> speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures – which can cut send-to-sign time by up to twenty percent.
> And More!
"We are pleased to be highlighted in CCBJ's 2022 Directory of Leading Legal Technology and Project Management Solutions for our long-trusted legal contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"With almost countless positive testimonials from clients and third-party analysts alike, legal departments and general counsel can trust that CobbleStone will help them effectively manage counterparty contracts, committals, and more."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
