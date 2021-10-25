PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – identified as a Leader in life cycle management software by Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to release its free guide, 5 Essential Contract Management Tools for 2022. This free guide highlights and explains five leading contract lifecycle management tools that contract professionals from a myriad of industries in public and private sectors can leverage for 2022 to automate crucial contract processes and embrace the future of legal operations' digital transformations.
CobbleStone is a critically acclaimed, widely recognized leader in AI-based contract lifecycle management software, vendor management software, procurement management software, and sourcing software. CobbleStone Contract Insight® has been chosen and trusted by an abundance of users working in ranging industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting – as CobbleStone continues to innovate the contract management landscape.
CobbleStone's five essential tools for navigating contract management in 2022 and beyond include:
1. a secure contract repository system.
2. efficient contract workflow automation functionality.
3. streamlined document assembly functionality.
4. intelligent contract tracking for enhanced CLM and contract analytics.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to provide contract professionals from a myriad of industries in both the public and private sectors with five industry-defining contract management tools for 2022 and beyond," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight supports the tools and processes mentioned in the '5 Essential Tools for 2022' guide and many more, so organizations looking to streamline legal operations should consider enlisting the help of CobbleStone's award-winning platform."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
