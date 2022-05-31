CobbleStone Software has released its free guide – 6 Contract Analytics Software Tools for Strong CLM Oversight – to provide organizations with contract analytics software tools for robust source-to-contract lifecycle management oversight.
CobbleStone Software's leading contract management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight® - can help organizations showcase contract data – including contract management KPIs, contract workflow tasks, departments, financials, budgets, vendors, bids, compliance, renewal dates, and more - in a central location for accessible contact management reporting.
Leading contract analytics software tools include:
1. Contract Data Search
2. Bid Tabulation and Vendor Rating Analytics
3. Ad-Hoc Contract Analytics Reports
4. Graphical Dashboard Contract Management
5. A Configurable Contract Analytics Reporting Designer
6. Contract Financial Data Analytics
To learn more about these robust tools, click here.
"We are excited to offer this guide to assist contract professionals with easily accessible contract analytics software tools for contract financials, workflows, budgets, KPIs, vendors, compliance, and other essential contract metadata," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This guide serves as yet another example of CobbleStone's mission to support industry professionals of ranging industries in meeting contracting needs and enhancing CLM visibility."
Read this free guide here.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
