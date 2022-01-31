PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software solutions according to Forrester Research, Inc. – has released its free guide – 7 eSourcing tools for better source-to-contract management in 2022. The guide serves to improve the integrated source-to-contract management processes of ranging industry professionals in the new age of digital transformation.
Leading eSourcing tools include:
1. Electronic RFP & RFx Management
2. Electronic Bid Document Creation and Advertisement
3. Online Q&A Portal
4. Electronic Line Item Bids…
…click here to see #5-7 and learn more about these mission-critical tools.
"We are excited to release our free thought leadership guide to assist source-to-contract management professionals in furnishing themselves with crucial tools to support digital transformation," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This guide serves as yet another example of CobbleStone's mission to support industry professionals of ranging industries in meeting their contract lifecycle management and eProcurement needs."
Read this free guide here.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
