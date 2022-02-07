PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software solutions according to Forrester Research, Inc. – has published its free guide – "Contract Lifecycle Process Failure - An Investigation." This "crime-solving" investigation guide serves to explore a hypothetical "contract lifecycle process failure" and probe into the causes of such a failure while offering tools to prevent future contract lifecycle bottlenecks. Clues are presented in the investigation to decipher the "culprit" of the crime of contract lifecycle process failure!
Evidence includes:
Clue #1 – Emailed Contract Request Management
Clue #2 – Decentralized Contract Authoring
Clue #3 – Back-and-Fourth Contract Negotiations
Clue #4 – Delayed Contract Approvals…
…click here to see clues #5-8 and find out the "perpetrator" of contract lifecycle process failure – along with how to prevent it.
"We are excited to release our free investigation-themed guide into the reasons for contract lifecycle process failure," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We hope this guide informs contract management professionals of mistakes to avoid during their contract management processes – as well as how to prevent CLM bottlenecks and failures with leading contract management software – such as our award-winning CobbleStone Contract Insight® platform."
Read the free guide here.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software