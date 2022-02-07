PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software solutions according to Forrester Research, Inc. – has published its free guide – "Contract Lifecycle Process Failure - An Investigation." This "crime-solving" investigation guide serves to explore a hypothetical "contract lifecycle process failure" and probe into the causes of such a failure while offering tools to prevent future contract lifecycle bottlenecks. Clues are presented in the investigation to decipher the "culprit" of the crime of contract lifecycle process failure!

Evidence includes:

Clue #1 – Emailed Contract Request Management

Clue #2 – Decentralized Contract Authoring

Clue #3 – Back-and-Fourth Contract Negotiations

Clue #4 – Delayed Contract Approvals…

click here to see clues #5-8 and find out the "perpetrator" of contract lifecycle process failure – along with how to prevent it.

"We are excited to release our free investigation-themed guide into the reasons for contract lifecycle process failure," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We hope this guide informs contract management professionals of mistakes to avoid during their contract management processes – as well as how to prevent CLM bottlenecks and failures with leading contract management software – such as our award-winning CobbleStone Contract Insight® platform."

Read the free guide here.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:

>LinkedIn

>Twitter

>Facebook

>YouTube

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE CobbleStone Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.