PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leader in CLM according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to share its free guide, "Contract Authoring - What You Need To Know To Get Started." This free guide explains how to simplify and streamline contract authoring by leveraging leading-edge, AI-based contract lifecycle management tools.
CobbleStone is a critically acclaimed, widely recognized leader in AI-based contract lifecycle management software, vendor management software, procurement management software, and sourcing software. CobbleStone Contract Insight® has been chosen and trusted by an abundance of users working in ranging industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting.
CobbleStone's free contract authoring guide can help contract professionals:
1. Define contract authoring.
2. Define a plan for enhancing contract authoring.
3. Learn how to leverage contract authoring software.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to furnish contract professionals from a variety of industries in public and private sectors with an expert guide on how to enhance and streamline contract authoring," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight provides the tools to centralize and expedite the contract authoring process – as well as every other stage of the contract lifecycle. Organizations looking to streamline legal operations with digital transformation should consider enlisting CobbleStone's award-winning platform."
Click here to discover the specific benefits of contract authoring software and learn more!
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
