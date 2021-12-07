PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized contract lifecycle management leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – announces the release of its free guide," Contract Renewals: Mastering Contract Management Series." This free guide is part of CobbleStone's Mastering Contract Management blog series - and explains how to simplify and streamline contract renewals by leveraging leading-edge, AI-based contract lifecycle management tools.
CobbleStone's free contract renewals guide can help contract professionals:
1. Expedite and centralize contract renewals tasks.
2. Automate version tracking and contract security for speedy contract renewals.
3. Determine contract renewal status and changes made throughout contract lifecycle management.
4. Enhance negotiations, reviews, and approvals.
5. Optimize contract analytics.
6. Streamline and automate contract signing.
7. Improve risk analysis, risk mitigation, and proactive risk management.
8. Integrate with mission-critical applications for enhanced contract renewals.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to equip contract professionals from a myriad of industries in public and private sectors with a concise yet thorough guide on how to optimize and streamline contract renewals," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight® provides the leading tools to centralize the contract renewals process – as well as the entire contract lifecycle. Organizations looking to improve contract processes with digital transformation should consider leveraging CobbleStone's award-winning CLM platform."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
