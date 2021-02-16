PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a celebrated leader in AI-based contract management software – is pleased to announce that they have finished 2020 with record-breaking growth and significant accomplishments.
From expanding their client base and partner community to bringing innovations and robust improvements to the forefront of contract management software and more, below are some significant CobbleStone Software achievements from 2020.
1.) CobbleStone exponentially expanded its client base in 2020 – meaning that when organizations most needed a web-enabled software solution for upholding contract management processes for remote work, CobbleStone Software delivered.
2.) CobbleStone was originally set to host its in-person 2020 User Conference in Austin, TX in October 2020. However, due to world events, they instead hosted their 2021 Virtual User Conference in January 2021, which featured engaging keynote speakers, CobbleStone-exclusive feature and product updates, expert-led demonstrations, interactive breakout sessions, and so much more.
3.) CobbleStone released new contract management software features and innovations, including: CobbleStone PC Helper Apps for MS Word and MS Outlook to integrate and streamline contract management; simple, intelligent OFAC search integration for improved risk management and federal compliance; various innovations to CobbleStone's proprietary contract intelligence engine and machine learning tool – VISDOM AI®; numerous enhancements to CobbleStone's rapid electronic signature platform – IntelliSign®; and so much more.
4.) CobbleStone has gained partnerships and memberships with a plethora of leading organizations, including: a partnership with Unified Patents and LOT Network – both to protect against patent trolls, non-practicing entities (NPEs), and patent assertion entities (PAEs); a partnership with Logixal to help support IT data management and IT security in the banking industry (or BFSI industry); a partnership with Paralegals Connect to aid paralegals in staying informed of the best tools, functionalities, and resources for their processes; and so many more leading, bountiful relationships.
5.) CobbleStone received numerous industry acknowledgments commending its leadership in the CLM industry, including: from Digital.com as a solution that helps organizations find the best contract management software tools for their processes and procedures; from CIO Bulletin as one of the most influential companies of 2020: from FeaturedCustomers as a Market Leading Contract Lifecycle Management Software Solution for 2020 Customer Success;
And by CIOReview as one of the 20 Most Promising Enterprise Contract Management Solutions of 2020.
6.) CobbleStone rebranded its electronic signature platform to IntelliSign® and achieved an impressive milestone of 150,000 electronic signatures completed. Their rapid, fully integrated electronic signature engine cuts send-to-sign time by up to twenty (20) percent.
7.) CobbleStone announced the achievement of SOC 1 Type 2 Attestation based on the AICPA's (American Institute of CPAs) audit requirements - in addition to their previously achieved SOC 2 Attestation. Considering that CobbleStone is a leading provider of web-enabled, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) contract lifecycle management software solutions, achieving the SOC 1 Type 2 Attestation highlights its unwavering dedication to its clients' security and data protection while further solidifying why thousands of users within the public and private sectors continue to trust CobbleStone with their contract management, sourcing, and procurement software needs.
8.) CobbleStone was awarded a 5 year GSA Schedule 70 contract extension. This GSA contract extension ensures that eligible organizations in the market for contract management software can get the most innovative contract management suite at a great value.
9.) CobbleStone commenced a seamless integration with ProBids.com. The ProBids listing service promotes a competitive bid experience so that buyers can obtain greater value from contract awards, and vendors can easily connect with relevant buying organizations.
"We are truly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve so many leading-edge organizations from such a vast array of industries in 2020 and in the many years prior, " says Bradford Jones, Director of Sales & Marketing and CLM futurist at CobbleStone Software
"We look forward to capitalizing on the successes of 2020 as we navigate through 2021 and beyond with our CobbleStone Software community. We will make every effort possible to provide the best contract management tools for streamlining and automating our clients' processes."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a leader in providing enterprise contract management, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years and is trusted by thousands of users.
