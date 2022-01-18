PRINCETON, N.J., Jan.18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CobbleStone Software – a Leader in AI-based contract lifecycle management (CLM) software solutions according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce that they have finished 2021 with significant accomplishments and record-breaking growth to help positively transform contract lifecycle management operations.
From expanding our customer base and partner network to providing leading contract management software innovations and more, below are some significant CobbleStone® achievements from 2021.
1.) CobbleStone hosted its 2021 CobbleStone Contract Management "Roadshow." This annual event was offered to CobbleStone clients as a contract management software group training webinar and to potential clients as an educational contract management webinar masterclass. "Roadshow" sessions were hosted from August 27th, 2021, to December 17th, 2021. The event was a great success for CobbleStone users and prospective users alike. Remain on the lookout for information about this year's Roadshow.
2.) CobbleStone hosted its virtual 2021 user conference on January 20th and January 21st of 2021. The event was originally scheduled to occur in person in Austin, Texas, October 7th-9th, 2020 – but CobbleStone Software seamlessly transitioned the event to virtual in the wake of COVID-19 constraints while retaining maximum ROI for attendees. The virtual event proffered in-depth contract management software training for CobbleStone Software users and insightful software demonstrations for prospective CobbleStone users – all led by CobbleStone experts. The event offered Q&A, breakout sessions, keynote speakers, interactive software demonstrations, product updates, CLM system best practices, and much more. Be on the lookout for this year's user conference.
3.) CobbleStone released new software versions – which introduced new features, innovations, enhancements, integrations, and connectors. Learn more about CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise versions 17.8.0, 17.9.0, and 17.10.0.
4.) CobbleStone introduced many user-friendly application integrations and connectors, including:
- integrations with MS Office 365 and Google Workspace for online concurrent document editing.
- an MS Azure single sign-on connector for simplified security and simplified MFA (multi-factor authentication) login procedures.
- integration with HubSpot via the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program for seamlessly integrated CRM and contract lifecycle management process.
- a partnership with Workato for seamless CLM integration options.
5.) CobbleStone announced yet another security certification – this time with the Privacy Shield Framework for enhanced data protection and security compliance for the CobbleStone platform.
6.) CobbleStone fostered partnerships, memberships, and relationships. To learn more about CobbleStone's partner network, click here.
7.) CobbleStone has embraced its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives per a mission that transcends the broader legal technology to help create a better world. Some such CSR initiatives include:
- fundraising for Lindenwold Animal Adoption Center.
- sponsorship of EnviroOne for reducing poverty and sustainably improving human development.
- commitment to environmental sustainability with a pledge to follow EPA Energy Star general guidance.
8.) CobbleStone launched data centers in Australia, Canada, and Europe to increase international agility.
To read a comprehensive list of CobbleStone's 2021 accomplishments, click here.
"We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve an abundance of leading-edge organizations from a wide variety of industries in 2021," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We are excited to further the success of 2021 as we navigate through 2022 and beyond with our valuable CobbleStone community. We are excited for further corporate growth and product innovations to provide leading contract management tools for automating, streamlining, centralizing, and simplifying our clients' processes."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
