PRINCETON, N.J., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software, according to Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce The 2021 CobbleStone® "Roadshow" with its accompanying dates and agenda. The 2021 CobbleStone "Roadshow" will be hosted virtually on various dates from August 27th, 2021, through December 17th, 2021. The 2021 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers virtual seminars for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users as well as unparalleled virtual group trainings for current software users.
From prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight users to seasoned users alike, The 2021 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers tremendous educational value for all its attendees that can help strengthen their contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.
The 2021 CobbleStone "Roadshow," which includes virtual free seminars and group trainings, will be held in the Eastern Time Zone (USA) during the following dates and times*:
August 27th, 2021
Free Seminar 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET | Group Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
September 24th, 2021
Free Seminar 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET | Group Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
November 19th, 2021
Free Seminar 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET | Group Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
December 17th, 2021
Free Seminar 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET | Group Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
The CobbleStone Contract Insight Free Virtual Seminar Tour Agenda:
9:00 AM to 10:00 AM ET - Introduction To Contract Management Software
10:00 AM to 10:45 AM ET - Drafting Stronger Contracts
10:45 AM to 11:30 AM ET - Risk Management & Artificial Intelligence
11:30 Am to 12:00 PM ET - Improve Contract Negotiations
12:00 PM to 12:15 PM ET - CobbleStone Q&A
Free Virtual Seminar attendees can register here.
The CobbleStone Contract Insight Virtual Group Training Tour Agenda:
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET – Workflows (With Templates)
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET – Reports & Dashboards
3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET – VISDOM® Artificial Intelligence
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET – CobbleStone Closing Remarks
Virtual Group Training attendees can register here.
"We are excited to continue our CobbleStone roadshow tradition in an engaging virtual landscape that provides attendees with the flexibility and comfort of improving their contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes from virtually anywhere with a sufficient device and suitable WiFi – which demonstrates our steadfast adaptability in serving our clients and prospective clients," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"While The 2021 CobbleStone' Roadshow' will be hosted virtually, we anticipate offering a highly engaging and dynamic learning experience for all our attendees that can tremendously enrich their CLM processes in the remainder of 2021 and beyond."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover - CobbleStone Software, as a software provider, remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
*The 2021 CobbleStone "Roadshow" dates, times, agenda, and pricing are subject to change.
