CobbleStone Software is excited to announce its June 24th contract management software "roadshow."
PRINCETON, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce its June 24th contract management software "roadshow." The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" – hosted virtually on Friday, June 24th, 2022 – offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and unparalleled CLM training sessions for current CobbleStone Contract Insight users for only $199 per registrant per day.
This highly anticipated event has been celebrated by CobbleStone® users and prospective users alike so far this year. There was a combined total of 569 attendees for the February 25th and April 29th free "Roadshow" masterclasses.
From prospective CobbleStone users to seasoned users alike, the 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers immense educational value for its attendees that can help strengthen their contract lifecycle management and eProcurement processes.
The CobbleStone "Roadshow" on Friday, June 24th, 2022, will include a complimentary virtual contract management masterclass in the morning and CobbleStone Contract Insight user training sessions in the afternoon. While many attendees have registered, space is still available!
Friday, June 24th, 2022
Free Contract Management Masterclass "Roadshow" Agenda:
9:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDT – Intro to CLM Software and Q&A
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM EDT – Legal Requests & Purchase Requisitions
11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT – Improve Contract Drafting & Negotiations
11:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT – AI & Risk Management
12:00 PM to 12:15 PM EDT – CobbleStone Q&A
CobbleStone Contract Insight Training "Roadshow" Agenda:
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT – Reports & Dashboards
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT – Workflows
3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT – Document Templates
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM EDT – CobbleStone Closing Remarks
"We achieved 30% more masterclass registrants in 2022 as compared to 2021 and hope to see this percentage increase following our upcoming June 24th 'Roadshow' for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users alike," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We eagerly anticipate educating attendees during the 'Roadshow' with industry-leading contract lifecycle management software best practices within an engaging virtual learning environment, taught by CobbleStone Contract Insight software experts."
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
