PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Mobile Support criterion within Forrester Research, Inc.'s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.
CobbleStone® believes that its receival of Forrester's rating of 5 out 5 in the Mobile Support criterion proves the strength and ease-of-use of the CobbleStone Software Mobile App, available for Apple iOS and Android devices.
Forrester states the following regarding the 5 out of 5 rating that CobbleStone Software received in the Mobile Support Criterion:
"5 = The product has superior capabilities relative to others included in this evaluation, supporting identified features for mobile support, with native apps on iPhone, iPads, and Android smart phones or tablets."
CobbleStone Software believes CobbleStone Contract Insight® received the highest score possible in Forrester's Mobile Support criterion for its future-minded and sleek mobile interface that helps licensed users:
- Generate Contracts.
- Configure & Receive Task Alerts.
- Configure Automated Workflows.
- Request eApprovals.
- Gather eSignatures.
- Tack Key Dates.
- Track Post-Award Contract Compliance.
- Search for Contracts.
- Create Ad-Hoc Reports.
- And Much More.
Considering that not many CLM software providers offer a robust and user-friendly mobile app for licensed users, CobbleStone Software prides itself in its expertly reviewed mobile support - which includes the CobbleStone Software mobile app - that received the highest score possible in Forrester's evaluation.
"We at CobbleStone Software are elated to receive the highest score possible in Forrester Research, Inc.'s Mobile Support criterion within The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. We are constantly finding innovative ways to better streamline our clients' mobile CLM processes. What we consider to be this notable area of excellence further strengthens, in our opinion, why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone as a Leader in CLM software," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight continues to help a wide variety of industries - in the public and private sectors - streamline their contract management processes with future-minded and industry-leading CLM software tools with unparalleled mobile-friendly responsiveness."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that thousands of users have trusted for over 20 years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover - CobbleStone Software, as a software provider, remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
