PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is excited to announce that it has won Easiest Admin in the G2 Spring 2022 Report for its industry-leading contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
G2 is the world's leading and most reliable tech marketplace where people can learn, evaluate, and manage the software they need to be successful. G2's Easiest Admin award attests to CobbleStone Contract Insight's unparalleled usability that offers:
> Streamlined Employee Accountability Assessment
> Highly-Configurable User Permissions
> Ad-Hoc Reporting
> VISDOM® AI With Machine Learning
> Dynamic Graphical Dashboards
> Seamless Contract Approval Routing
> & Much More!
To view CobbleStone Software's profile with G2, click here.
"We are thrilled to receive the Easiest Admin award in G2's Spring 2022 Report," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We pride ourselves on offering a CLM software suite that affords contract administrators maximum visibility, oversight, and accountability. We are constantly enhancing our product's user experience, hence these remarkable usability index ratings."
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales (at) CobbleStoneSoftware (dot) com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Media Contact
Camryn Wolk, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software