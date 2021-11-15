PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Code Z Inc. announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools" report (1) for DataGenie, a zero touch AI powered augmented analytics tool.
According to the Gartner report, "Augmented analytics refers to the use of low-code/ no-code tools, often leveraging Machine Learning (ML), to automate various tasks required during the analytics process". The report further states "Augmented analytics capabilities allow users to discover insights that could have otherwise gone unnoticed in existing data, as well as explore new data, all while minimizing human biases and accelerating time to insight. Augmented analytics uncovers the insights needed to make timely and informed decisions, achieving the long-desired goal of 'decision support' at scale" (1).
"Businesses invest heavily in generating, collecting, processing, and analyzing vast data. As data grows bigger and more complex, human-analyst dependent data analysis using conventional Analytics & BI tools becomes non-scalable and error prone. This severely impacts the organization's ability to make timely data-driven decisions" said Karthikeyan Muthukumar, Founder and CEO of Code Z Inc. DBA DataGenie. "DataGenie solves this critical problem by autonomously mining business insights from data and presenting them in an easy-to-understand, actionable story-like format".
"We are elated and honored to be recognized as a Representative Vendor for Augmented Analytics Tools in the Gartner report. In our opinion, this recognition upholds our vision to make it inexpensive and effortless for businesses to realize data-driven decision-making at scale", Karthikeyan added.
"Organizations need to widen the focus of their analytics initiatives, from enabling analysts to augmenting consumers. Data and analytics leaders must view this shift as pivotal in getting more people to use data in more decisions" states the Gartner "Top Trends in Data and Analytics for 2021: The Rise of the Augmented Consumer" report (2).
If you are a Gartner client, you can access a copy of the Gartner "Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools" report here.
About DataGenie
Code Z Inc. DBA DataGenie is based in Princeton, New Jersey. DataGenie is an industry-neutral Augmented Analytics tool that combines AI & Automation at scale to deliver actionable data insights directly to business users. Insights are presented in an intuitive story-like interface with contextual drivers, to aid timely and precise decision making. DataGenie makes it inexpensive and effortless for businesses to realize data-driven decision-making at scale. To learn more, visit https://www.datagenie.ai
