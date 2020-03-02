MADISON, N.J., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced its 2019 year-end award recipients across numerous Coldwell Banker Commercial company, office and affiliated professional categories.
"Our Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliates are pathfinders, uncovering solutions for their clients and it's our brand's mission to support their business growth," said Dan Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements as the success of Coldwell Banker Commercial is built upon our affiliates' success. This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work these brokerage professionals have maintained in 2019, and reflecting on these accomplishments is something we look forward to year after year. Congratulations to all of the award winners!"
The award winners will be recognized at the 2020 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference this March in Austin. Highlights of the 2019 Coldwell Banker Commercial awards are below.
Commercial Elite: 15 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This award is based on Closed Adjusted Gross Commission Income during the calendar year.
COMPANY
CITY
Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT
Madison, N.J.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors
Lubbock, Texas
Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR WESTMAC
Long Beach, Calif.
Coldwell Banker George Realty
Alhambra, Calif.
Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, Brokerage
Kitchener, Ontario
Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty
Champaign, Ill.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite
Fredericksburg, Va.
Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA
Charlotte, N.C.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Sun Coast Partners
Wilmington, Del.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine
Greenville, S.C.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth
Federal Way, Wash.
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Traverse City, Mich.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic
North Charleston, S.C.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers
Atlanta, Ga.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors
Abilene, Texas
Top 5 Sales Professionals Globally:
- Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, San Francisco, Calif.
- Beau Tucker of Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas
- Peter Benninger of Coldwell Banker Commercial Peter Benninger Realty, Kitchener, Ontario
- Dennis Greer of Coldwell Banker Commercial A Hartwig Company, Lancaster, Calif.
- Andrew Peceimer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, Calif.
Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This award identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.
Specialty
Individual
City
Hospitality
George Chao
San Francisco, Calif.
Industrial
Andrew Peceimer
Burlingame, Calif.
Land
Beau Tucker
Lubbock, Texas
Multi-Family
Dan McGue
San Francisco, Calif.
Office
John Wanamaker
Orange City, Fla.
Retail
Beau Tucker
Lubbock, Texas
3 Under 30: Kelsi Sands of Coldwell Banker Commercial Mountain West Real Estate in Salem, Ore., Faraz Cheema of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Potomac, Md., and Rich Lewetzow of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in San Francisco, Calif., have been recognized as young commercial real estate professionals who are making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.
Mentor / Protégé of the Year: Mentor Ronald Struthers and Protégé Justin Huxstep of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Punta Gorda, Fla. This award is presented to one Coldwell Banker Commercial team whose dedicated mentor has demonstrated leadership qualities by formally guiding a colleague to successful practices in the commercial real estate industry, and a protégé who has demonstrated commitment and promise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise system.
Office Contributor Award: Nathalie Meyers of Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group in Burlingame, Calif., has been recognized as an individual responsible for propelling the growth of the office. This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated that they have increased the office's profitability, boosted sales and marketing production, enhanced recruiting and retention efforts, and provided leadership in the office.
Number One Affiliate Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors in Lubbock, Texas has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.
Number One Brokerage Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Madison, N.J., was recognized as the top producing brokerage.
