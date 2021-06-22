PRINCETON, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighWire, the scholarly publishing technology provider, and The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) are pleased to announce an agreement to continue their productive partnership.
HighWire has provided hosting for CFPC's flagship journal, Canadian Family Physician (CFP), for over a decade. CFP is a monthly peer-reviewed open-access medical journal, providing continuing medical education for family physicians and other primary care clinicians.
CFP is currently hosted on HighWire's JCore platform: a modern, intuitive journal-hosting platform, which allows for creation of custom theming, as well as greater in-house control over display and functionality through self-configurable tools.
"We value our continuing relationship with CFPC, one of our many long-standing customers of over a decade," said Rahul Arora, CEO of HighWire, "We look forward to introducing them to the new platform enhancements that are successfully being realized following the acquisition of the company last year by MPS."
"Over the years we have received great service and support from HighWire, and are very happy to continue with JCore as our hosting platform," said Peter Thomlison, Publisher at Canadian Family Physician.
About College of Family Physicians of Canada
The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization that represents more than 40,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada's 17 medical schools.
Founded in 1954, it is a national organization dedicated to improving the health of Canadians by setting standards for education and professional designations in family medicine, encouraging research and disseminating the latest medical information.
About HighWire
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 25th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
HighWire is powered by MPS Limited, a leading global provider of content platforms and learning solutions.
