Comar Employees Step Up in Fight Against COVID-19

VOORHEES, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a premier plastic packaging, device and component supplier, Comar is determined to meet the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 (coronavirus) presents us, our customers, and the patients who count on us all. Now more than ever we are focused on creating innovative solutions for customers who lead the way to a healthier world.
Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri stated, "Comar is a critical component of the global healthcare supply chain, and we are acting that way." He added, "I am proud of the actions taken by the Comar team to protect the safety of our employees, our customers, and continuity of our business. We are working tirelessly to produce millions of diagnostic testing consumables, fever-reducing dosing and dispensing devices, antibacterial and disinfectant wipe lids and canisters, immune health vitamin packers, and many more medically critical items. We are committed to rising to the occasion to support our customers and the consumers and patients who need us now more than ever!"
In the face of adversity, doubt, and confusion, natural human instincts are fight or flight. At Comar, we have chosen to fight. There is no doubt that every employee understands their role and is dedicated to making a difference. There is a unique understanding from the ground up that we make components that help people, even our own families. This understanding is at the heart of our core values and drives our sense of urgency, commitment to quality, and our innovative spirit. All of Comar's nine facilities across the United States remain fully operational.
Pete Craig, EVP of Operations at Comar, commented, "We've implemented social distancing and other preventative best practices to safeguard our plants and employees. Our attendance rate remains very high, that is a testament to the dedication and effort of our team to respond to this crisis. As our customers increase demand for mission-critical items, we must remain flexible and think outside the box in order the get the job done."
Comar has our sights set on delivering mission-critical supplies to combat this pandemic and has an immediate and sustained need for people with experience in manufacturing, facility and tool maintenance, or mechanical and plastic processing capabilities. For a full list of available positions go to: https://www.comar.com/careers/
Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, has nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations across the United States [NJ, PR, CA, GA, & WI] and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar's principal owner is Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American-based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.