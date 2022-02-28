EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the company's vice president, James Magid, CMCA®, PCAM® is the recipient of the 2022 Hall of Fame Award from the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ). The award recognized his industry excellence and outstanding dedication to the chapter and was presented at the chapter's annual awards celebration on February 24.
"We are thrilled that Jim's tremendous efforts in support of New Jersey's CAI chapter are being recognized and celebrated," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Jim is an incredible representation of FirstService Residential as he embraces our culture, core values and commitment to excellence for the communities we serve."
Magid has been with FirstService Residential for over 25 years has over 35 years of property management experience. He is responsible for the executive-level oversight of the team that serves condo/homeowner associations throughout New Jersey.
Over the past 35 years, Magid has served on several NJ chapter committees and as its Chapter President in 2005.
In addition, Magid has sat on the NJ Chapter of the CAI National Legislative Action Committee (LAC) for 10 years. The LAC is a volunteer committee consisting of homeowners and professionals serving community associations and advocates to identify community associations issues, monitor pending legislation and set legislative priorities. In addition, the committee builds relationships with and educates state legislators, providing invaluable advice when community association issues arise. Magid and his fellow committee members were also honored with the Committee of the Year award at this event.
Further, Magid served on the CAI National Association of Professional Community Managers (APCM) Board for a three-year term and is currently serving a second two-year term on the Community Association Managers International Board of Commissioners (CAMICB). This international organization administers the CMCA® designation.
"We are ecstatic that CAI recognized Jim for his endless dedication to the industry through his involvement with the organization," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, Condo/HOA, FirstService Residential. "Congratulations to Jim on this well-deserved honor."
The first Hall of Fame Award was presented to Samuel Hager in 1988, 10 years after the NJ chapter was incorporated. For the past 24 years, they have honored members who served the chapter over an extended period of years and consistently serve and value the chapter and its leaders.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
