EATONTOWN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ) presented its Board of the Year 1,000+ Units award to Regency at Monroe, a 55 and better, lifestyle community comprised of single-family homes located in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The award was presented at the chapter's annual awards celebration on June 24 to honor industry excellence.
"We are thrilled that the efforts of the board were recognized for all they did during the pandemic," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Alongside the FirstService Residential team, they collectively remained steadfast in their mission and created a phased approach to opening and keeping open and safely maintaining all of the community's outdoor amenities during the pandemic."
Regency at Monroe, a premier golf and tennis resort, offers numerous on-site amenities, community teams and clubs. The community boasts a 40,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a USGA 9-hole executive golf course designed by Arnold Palmer, a 2,000-square-foot tennis pavilion with six lighted U.S. Open courts and numerous clubs and activities for their residents to enjoy.
"During a difficult time when residents of neighboring communities are still faced with closed pools and other amenities, our residents can enjoy their amenities, along with ongoing events and entertainment," said Donna Fiore, vice president, Condo/HOA, FirstService Residential. "Congratulations to this incredible board for remaining committed to their residents."
This award recognizes a CAI-NJ community association board with a minimum of three members and is based on their involvement in CAI-NJ and CAI National, their board operations and their involvement in the community. Additionally, Regency at Monroe works closely with CAI-NJ hosting events, and attending conferences and seminars.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience,
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential