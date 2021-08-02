CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compas today announced the promotion of Travis Scott to VP, Supplier Partner Team. In this role, Scott will oversee and monitor relationships with all suppliers, identifying opportunities and obstacles, and negotiating and implementing timely solutions. He is also responsible for building more effective associations that increase the value of Compas to clients and its partners. This position is ultimately responsible for delivery of excellent and quantifiable value to current and future suppliers and clients.
The Supplier Partner Team is a differentiator for Compas, as it is a team completely dedicated to dedicated to supporting suppliers to grow and evolve to be in the best position to successfully earn and maintain client business. Since its founding in 1990, Compas has been building partner-of-choice relationships with media suppliers representing all channels and vehicles used actively by healthcare professionals, consumers, patients and caregivers. This is done through a strategic, goal-oriented approach that is unmatched in the industry.
"Travis' natural talent for building relationships combined with his hard-earned business expertise made him a perfect fit for leadership of the Supplier Partner Team," said Nicole Woodland-De Van, President, Compas. "He is a visionary who can see the potential of a partnership, connecting the dots between a supplier's strengths and a client's goals. He is a leader who people rely on, and he will bring out the best from this team."
Travis has an extensive background in business operations, relationship management and programmatic media strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in the industry, he has a proven history of developing sustainable partnerships through collaboration and communication. Travis has previously held previous positions at Tremor Video and Sizmek, and he is a graduate of Temple University's Fox School of Business and Management.
Compas is a minority owned and operated company certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) and a member of the Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S). Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has been an important quality of the company since its founding over 30 years ago. Under its new leadership, Compas plans to take on opportunities beyond the scope of media.
This is another milestone in a recent history of enormous growth and strategic moves to position Compas for many years of future growth. This month the company announced its rebranding. In June, Compas announced executive elevations that included the promotion of James Woodland to CEO and elevation of Founder Stan Woodland to Executive Chairman. Former President John Donovan shifted to the newly created position of Chief Business Development Officer, where he focuses on developing and commercializing evolving opportunities for Compas. Nicole Woodland-De Van was promoted to President of Compas.
About Compas
For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compasonline.com/careers
