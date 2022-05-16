Xulon Press presents a powerful and much-needed teaching for today's Christian parents, future parents and guardians.
MARTINSVILLE, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Margie Fleurant inspires, motivates and instructs parents and guardians on how to pray for their children in Contend: Stewarding the Hearts and Destinies of our Children in Prayer ($16.99, paperback, 9781662847639; $7.99, e-book, 9781662847646).
Fleurant's book offers readers wisdom and insights on how to pray for their children and future children during difficult times. She teaches parents and guardians about the right way to pray for their children, youngsters who will face challenges in today's challenging world. Fleurant's inspirational bible study includes informative, well-written and easy to understand chapter topics in addition to a workbook written to help readers share this powerful subject and knowledge in group discussions.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Fleurant said, "My children, my experience with being a mom."
Margie Fleurant is an author, speaker and teacher devoted to helping others understand the importance of prayer in one's daily walk in life. She is the founder of Margie Fleurant Ministries. With over 40 years of experience, Fleurant regularly speaks at churches, conferences, events and seminars — in the United States and internationally. She uses her motivational knowledge to creatively inspire audiences of all ages in simple, understandable ways. Fleurant is the author of eight books including Focus and Encountering God Through Prayer —both of which are available in bookstores and online. She is the mother of three grown children and the pet parent of a wonderful dog, named Milo. You can find this talented author's books, teachings and other resources on her website at margiefleurant.org.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Contend: Stewarding the Hearts and Destinies of our Children in Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
