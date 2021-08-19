HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area compliance expert, discusses compliance and data security audits in a new article. The informative article first reviews the complementary roles of compliance audits and security audits.
The author then shares the benefits of conducting regular compliance and data security audits, including their role in developing effective security programs. He goes on to explain how they ensure the enforcement of data security policies and raise awareness about security best practices.
"Compliance and data security audits help organizations navigate the complexity of privacy regulations and increasing cyber threats," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Compliance and Data Security Audits Identify Risks, Protect Business Data."
"Though distinct from one another, regulatory compliance and security prove equally essential for business success. When organizations understand how compliance and security differ, as well as how they complement one another, they can significantly reduce risk. Audits form a key part of that process."
Benefits of Conducting Regular Compliance and Data Security Audits
"Compliance audits and security audits serve important functions. In addition to holding organizations accountable, they highlight risks, a critical first step in developing effective security programs. An audit may be imposed by a third party. Additionally, a proactive company will conduct regular compliance and security risk assessments as part of an overall strategy."
Compliance and Security: Complementary Efforts
"While compliance and security differ in approach and purpose, they share similar goals relating to managing risk and protecting sensitive data. Working in concert, compliance and security efforts serve to strengthen the organization."
"For instance, although compliance does not guarantee data security, it does offer a useful framework from which to expand. Likewise, strong security controls do more than protect data from unauthorized access. They also help avoid damage to the company reputation caused by non-compliance."
Compliance and Security Experts
The compliance and security experts at Messaging Architects help business leaders meet compliance and security goals with security audits and ongoing compliance monitoring. They deliver the tools needed to gain visibility into business data, automate compliance, and optimize risk controls to keep sensitive data secure.
