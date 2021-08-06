LAKEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
The company has already begun ramping up their Columbus operations by hiring a strong core of warehouse and production leaders, designing more efficient processes, and are nearing the completion of the facility. Their Lakewood, NJ and Columbus, OH distribution centers will be running in parallel, and products will continue to be shipped from both locations for the foreseeable future. Additionally, their distribution facilities in Dallas, TX and Fullerton, CA will continue to operate as vital locations to service their USA customers across the country. Their global locations in Europe, Canada and Asia will continue to service customers as usual.
Component Hardware Group are also very excited to announce the opening of their new corporate headquarters in Matawan, NJ. Continued business growth required that they find a larger and more functional home for their employees, business partners and visitors. This location offers a strong foundation to continuously improve their engineering and customer service levels.
About Component Hardware Group, Inc.
Established in 1981, Component Hardware is a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions. Their customers rely on them to provide casting, forging, stamping, machining, injection molding, extruding, fabrication and custom sub assembly solutions. Their 38 years of mastering their craft, and their revolutionary solutions, along with their extensive global supply chain partnerships, enhance their customers' businesses with the latest industry standards and innovation.
They save their customers valuable time as a comprehensive supplier, leaving them free to focus on their businesses instead of multiple supplier transactions. Component Hardware three flagship brands are Keil® in refrigeration, Flame Gard® for grease filters and cooking hood accessories, and Encore® for plumbing hardware. Their formula with every brand begins with designing to customer specifications, manufacturing, and ends with delivering customer a product that enhances their brand image and quality.
