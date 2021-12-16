MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned USA web shop and a new corporate website.
Component Hardware Group created an e-commerce experience that will help their customers in the USA get direct access to plumbing, food service hardware, casters, and other common food service items. They invested in an environment with high-definition images, scroll 360 zoom-in views, specification sheets, and individual product pages allowing the user to get the right product for their application. These are just a few of the many new features Component Hardware Group added to ensure they are supporting their customers.
Customers in the USA region can create their own personal online account for 24/7 access and have their order shipped direct from a Component Hardware Group USA distribution center. "By having an account on Component Hardware USA web shop, users will be able to shop faster and place orders 24/7, be up to date on any orders status, and keep track of the orders they have previously made." says Steve King, Global Director of Marketing.
The global homepage is a hybrid of global corporate website, online product catalog and a USA web shop. The company is working on launching a separate Canadian web shop, followed by a European web shop.
Component Hardware Group is known for their innovative designs, custom assemblies and over 5000 catalog products representing broad global manufacturing capabilities. The newly relaunched website enhances the company's ability to continue to deliver these benefits to customers.
About Component Hardware Group, Inc.
Established in 1981, Component Hardware Group is a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions. Their customers rely on them to provide casting, forging, stamping, machining, injection molding, extruding, fabrication and custom sub assembly solutions. Over 40 years of mastering their craft, and their revolutionary solutions, along with their extensive global supply chain partnerships, enhance their customers' businesses with the latest industry standards and innovation.
They save their customers valuable time as a comprehensive supplier, leaving them free to focus on their businesses instead of multiple supplier transactions. Component Hardware Group five flagship brands are Component Hardware covering cabinet hardware, cafeteria components, casters, equipment legs, lighting and electrical components, fabrication supplies and hot side components, Keil® in refrigeration hardware, Flame Gard® for grease filters and cooking hood accessories, and Encore® and Top-Line® for plumbing hardware.
