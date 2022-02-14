RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComportSecure, the Cloud, Hosted and Managed IT Services division of Comport Consulting Corp. announced today that it was again awarded TechElite 150 status in CRN's annual Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 list. The MSP 500 identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches are helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, maximizing return on investment. The Elite 150 category recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.
With many customers transforming their IT and supporting their organizations during the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital ingredient for success. Managed Service Providers help to keep a strict focus on the core business and alleviate IT staff shortages, without straining budgets.
Matt Burch, VP ComportSecure, notes "Our success is largely due to the extreme tailoring of our growing portfolio of Infrastructure as a Service, Security and Hybrid Cloud offerings to meet customers' needs. Comport is in the unique position to provide both traditional data center and cloud-based IT in the right configurations to achieve the best outcomes at the lowest cost." ComportSecure invested in a third data center this past year to optimize services for its latency-sensitive customers, and added additional Security and Network offerings.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.
About ComportSecure
ComportSecure provides customized support and extends IT budgets with easy-to-deploy and scale "as a service" consumption models that eliminate expensive upfront purchases. Services include hybrid and private cloud, cloud migrations and repatriations, IaaS including Storage as a Service and HPE GreenLake, Desktop as a Service, BaaS including O365, DRaaS, SOC and Network as a Service. Service Provider partnerships with VMware, Microsoft and AWS can reduce license costs. ComportSecure is SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliant, with Tier 5 data centers in Atlanta, New York and Las Vegas.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
Media Contact
Kathleen Kinka, Comport Technology Solutions, +1 (609) 883-2371, kathleen.kinka@comport.com
SOURCE Comport Technology Solutions