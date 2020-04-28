Confirmatory Part 2 of FIREFISH Demonstrates Survival and Motor Milestones Not Seen in Natural History in Infants with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

- Part 2 of pivotal study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating unsupported sitting in infants aged 1-7 months with type 1 SMA after 12 months of treatment - - Meaningful benefit observed in dose-finding Part 1 confirmed - - PDUFA expected August 24, 2020 -