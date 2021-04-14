MERCERVILLE, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Congoleum is pleased to announce that it has entered into a national distribution agreement with Ceratec Surfaces (http://www.ceratec.com), Ceratec Surfaces have distribution centers in Dartmouth NS, Quebec City PQ, Montreal PQ, Ottawa ON, Toronto ON, Winnipeg MAN, Calgary AL to service the Canadian marketplace, effective June 1, 2021.
For more than a century, Congoleum (http://www.congoleum.com) has been committed to developing the most innovative flooring products in the industry. But the driving force behind the success of the Congoleum brand lies in the long-standing and mutually beneficial relationships the company maintains with their distribution partners.
"The success of the Congoleum brand is a direct result of the commitment and professionalism of our distributors and the retail professionals they serve. Ceratec is a world class, family-owned company that directly aligns with our commitment to design, quality, and innovation. We are very proud to announce this new partnership to our loyal Canadian customers," said Congoleum Senior Vice President of Sales, Keith Anderson.
Paul Raiche, President of Ceratec added, "We [Ceratec] choose our manufacturer partners very carefully. It is essential that our values are aligned and that new brand partners further enhance our ability to support our customers with an entrepreneurial spirit that is guided by uncompromising values. We look forward to a collaborative relationship that will serve our customers for many years to come."
Congoleum Chief Executive Officer, Chris O'Connor stated, "We truly value the support of our Canadian retailers; which is why we are so thrilled to partner with Ceratec. I am confident that the combination of Congoleum products and Ceratec's reputation for exceptional service and support we will help our retailers grow their businesses profitably." O'Connor added, "We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Ceratec and to the immediate benefits they'll provide our customers in Canada."
About Congoleum
Congoleum has been a trusted leader in the flooring industry for more than 135 years. An unwavering commitment to design, quality and innovation has made Congoleum the brand of choice for generations of homeowners.
Congoleum is proud to support North American jobs through domestic manufacturing and is committed to environmental stewardship. Congoleum floors are certified by FloorScore; a nationally renowned organization that ensures flooring products meet stringent indoor air-quality standards.
Media Contact
Meghan Malone, Congoleum, +1 (609) 584-3583, mmalone@congoleum.com
SOURCE Congoleum