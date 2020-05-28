WAYNE, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectYard, Inc., a leading provider of communication solutions for getting students more engaged and parents more involved, today announced the general availability of its new SafeGuard offering available in AWS Marketplace. SafeGuard enables educational institutions of virtually all sizes to send students and parents critical communications such as COVID-19 or other pandemic health alerts directly on their social media accounts, including WhatsApp (delivery and read receipts), Twitter (direct message) and Facebook (accounts and pages). In addition, SafeGuard notifications can be sent via SMS (no data plan required), MMS (rich text, picture and video messaging), voice using Amazon Poly (Alexa in 29 languages) and email (two-way replies); thereby providing the best chance of reaching them with important and timely information. SafeGuard, available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace provides a best-in-class, highly available unified notification solution for school districts and institutes of higher education for a low-hourly or annual cost.
"ConnectYard SafeGuard surely has become a convenient and professional way to ensure communications with our students that rises above the normal email chatter; especially as there is an overabundance of COVID-19 communique and students are inundated from numerous administrative departments," said TJ De Cino, Director of Aeronautics and Aerospace Systems Laboratories, Metropolitan State University of Denver. "We use it extensively for academic purposes involving news on scholarships, course announcements, internship relationships, employment opportunities, special events, etc. Having multiple forms of medium for students to receive important information from the Aviation and Aerospace Science Department has been key!"
Offering multi-modal, broadcast messaging enables schools to reach students with disabilities and their parents, as well as those with limited or no internet access. SafeGuard also supports two-way messaging, which allows designated users to respond with real-time updates during highly contagious or potentially dangerous situations, as well as confirmation of when notifications are both delivered and viewed, so that it's clear who has yet to receive the alert. The service takes just minutes to setup and seamlessly integrates with existing Portals, Student Information Systems and Learning Management Systems. In short, SafeGuard provides one of the fastest and most effective ways to alert constituents should an outbreak of COVID-19 or other health emergency occur.
"By offering SafeGuard in AWS Marketplace, we are able to help institutions across the globe decrease the time and the cost of deploying multi-modal, mass notifications for their school districts and college campuses," said Don Doane, CEO of ConnectYard. "With the uncertainty of today's health epidemics and other emergencies, the need to reach parents and students quickly and effectively is a necessity."
SafeGuard, available in AWS Marketplace is proven in its ability to reach critical parent and student endpoints and quickly and reliably send emergency notifications related to crisis communications, emergency management and disaster recovery. The SafeGuard offering has been designed from the ground up to help institutions establish urgent communications in a systematic, cost-effective manner, while providing a highly available service powered by the world's leading cloud computing platform.
SafeGuard is being offered in AWS Marketplace with a free 30-day trial. After the trial period, the service can be purchased for as low as $1200 U.S. per year, not including AWS usage fees. For more information please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B0878713ZP/
About ConnectYard
ConnectYard provides a completely FERPA compliant, engagement platform that allows for anytime, anywhere communication and collaboration across a variety of social and mobile technologies, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, text messaging, voice messages and email.
ConnectYard, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey. For more information on how ConnectYard can help your organization increase student engagement and retention, please visit www.connectyard.com or call or WhatsApp us at +1 856 404 3901.
If you require more information about this press release, or to schedule an appointment with Virginia Cutler, please call or WhatsApp +1 305 776 5130, or e-mail her at 240557@email4pr.com.
CONTACT:
Virginia Cutler
ConnectYard, Inc.
508 Hamburg Turnpike, 105D
Wayne, NJ 07470
+1 305 776 5130
240557@email4pr.com
www.connectyard.com