Construction of the final new building at Nobility Crest is underway

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After living in Monmouth County for the last 50 years, Barbara and Marvin Kaufman knew they wanted to downsize while staying in the area they loved. The Kaufmans visited Nobility Crest, a 55+ luxury condominium community in Ocean Township, and it was love at first sight.
"We were pleasantly surprised by the spaciousness of the models and the wonderful location," said the Kaufmans. "Nobility Crest is conveniently located next to a wide variety of shopping opportunities and is in close proximity to the beaches and Shore towns."
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
For those who want to stay close to home, Nobility Crest of Ocean showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with exciting onsite amenities that can be enjoyed year-round, including a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each of the three new buildings will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite. Residents also have access to state-of-the-art outdoor amenities such as a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more.
The Kaufmans were able to choose from a variety of one- and two-bedroom floorplans that range from 1,017 to over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. "Jennifer in the sales office was extremely helpful in giving us all the details we needed to select the right model that would work for us and answer all of our questions," said the Kaufmans. "She was very accessible throughout the entire process."
After the Kaufmans moved into Nobility Crest, they found that Jim and the rest of the Nobility Crest management team were dedicated to resolving any issue quickly and graciously. "After living here for six months, we are thrilled we made this choice," said the Kaufmans. "We give Nobility Crest five stars."
Those interested in making the move to Nobility Crest, opportunities remain in Building 6! Priced from the mid $300s, all homes highlight open living spaces, spacious master suites, and appealing, designer-selected finishes. In addition, each home comes with an assigned parking spot and storage space in a secure, well-lit enclosed garage that enjoys elevator access to and from each floor.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com, email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com or call 732-361-4982 to schedule a one-on-one or virtual appointment. All in-person appointments will follow all state-mandated guidelines to guarantee the safety of staff and future residents.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
Construction of the final new building at Nobility Crest is underway
