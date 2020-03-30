CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a fast-growing provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, today announced a global alliances program that reduces cost and increases efficiency in procurement, accounts payable, and billing functions for middle market and Fortune 1000 companies. The Corcentric Global Alliances Program is open to private equity, advisory, system integrator, technology, and reseller partners. For more information, please visit: https://www.corcentric.com/global-alliance-partner-program/.
Partners join a growing network of over 2,200 mid-market and Fortune 1000 companies providing service-oriented procurement and finance solutions in the source-to-pay, contract management, and order-to-cash space. All partners are assigned a Corcentric account manager, receive access to training materials, and are required to go through a certification process.
"Industry networks are more crowded than ever and it's becoming increasingly difficult to separate the signal from the noise in today's complex business environment. We recognize companies have many options when selecting a partner and Corcentric's Global Alliance Program was designed to be flexible, simple, and profitable for our partners, enabling them to grow their business with our expanding portfolio of solutions and services," said Sean Regan, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances for Corcentric.
Corcentric continues to find new ways to ensure partners connect with new opportunities, engage members meaningfully, and achieve ambitious sales goals. Regardless of the partner channel, Corcentric works closely with partners to provide expertise and implement combined solutions that benefit customers globally.
Private equity and advisory partners benefit by accessing source-to-pay, contract management, order-to-cash, and financial process automation solutions for their existing clients. Advisory and technology partners benefit by accessing these solutions as well as from the creation of combined software offerings, and resellers have the ability to white label solutions and expand their product and service offerings.
About Corcentric
Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay, and order-to-cash, and fleet solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.
